Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) PT Lowered to GBX 1,250 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,462 ($19.23) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,825 ($24.01) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oxford Instruments currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,459.17 ($19.19).

OXIG stock opened at GBX 1,074 ($14.13) on Monday. Oxford Instruments has a 1-year low of GBX 951 ($12.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,672 ($21.99). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,378.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,420.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.82 million and a P/E ratio of 17.58.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

