Pearson (LON:PSON) Raised to “Equal weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 540 ($7.10) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 520 ($6.84).

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.22) price target (up previously from GBX 600 ($7.89)) on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 533 ($7.01) to GBX 535 ($7.04) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 776 ($10.21) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 622.36 ($8.19).

PSON stock opened at GBX 486.90 ($6.40) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 550.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 648.08. Pearson has a one year low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 951.20 ($12.51).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a GBX 13.50 ($0.18) dividend. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Pearson’s payout ratio is presently 0.59%.

In other news, insider Sidney Taurel bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 538 ($7.08) per share, with a total value of £538,000 ($707,708.50).

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

