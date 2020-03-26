PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday. Cfra upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.20.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $112.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.35. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

