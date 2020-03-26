Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) versus Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) Critical Analysis

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) and Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Performance Shipping and Navios Maritime Containers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A Navios Maritime Containers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Navios Maritime Containers has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,185.71%. Given Navios Maritime Containers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Navios Maritime Containers is more favorable than Performance Shipping.

Risk & Volatility

Performance Shipping has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navios Maritime Containers has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Performance Shipping and Navios Maritime Containers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $26.85 million 0.80 -$32.06 million N/A N/A Navios Maritime Containers $141.53 million 0.17 $7.51 million N/A N/A

Navios Maritime Containers has higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and Navios Maritime Containers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping -119.41% -4.32% -3.76% Navios Maritime Containers 5.30% 5.66% 2.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Navios Maritime Containers shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Navios Maritime Containers beats Performance Shipping on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships worldwide. As of March 26, 2019, it owned and operated two post-Panamax and two Panamax container vessels. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Navios Maritime Containers

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships in Asia and Europe. As of March 6, 2019, it owned a fleet of 30 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

