Piper Sandler Comments on WSFS Financial Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of WSFS Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens decreased their target price on WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.92.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.17. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $46.05.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.10 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 20.98%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $781,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $2,077,853.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,429.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

