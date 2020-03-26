PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.75. PulteGroup posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.19.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $24.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average is $38.93. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,586.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,341,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,352,000 after acquiring an additional 56,571 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,426,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,940,000 after acquiring an additional 228,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,073,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,549,000 after acquiring an additional 273,698 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 1,304.6% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,298,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,869 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,541,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,403,000 after acquiring an additional 928,711 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

