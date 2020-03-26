QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,235 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in QCR were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCRH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of QCR by 562.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of QCR by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QCR alerts:

QCRH stock opened at $26.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $428.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.90. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $44.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.80.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $69.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

QCRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on QCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens lowered QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QCR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.