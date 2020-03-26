Raymond James Analysts Give New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) a $1.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a $1.50 price target on New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NGD. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.15 to $0.95 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating and set a $0.65 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of New Gold from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.99.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $0.63 on Monday. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.20.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

