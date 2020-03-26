Raymond Michael Neff Purchases 100,000 Shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Stock

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Director Raymond Michael Neff acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 478,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,885. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MHLD stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.24.

Get Maiden alerts:

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $57.97 million during the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 22.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Maiden in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maiden by 291.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 873,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 650,720 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maiden by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 225,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 136,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maiden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 27.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.