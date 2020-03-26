Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Axa

Axa raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 95.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,751 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.09% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $35,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 343,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,706,000 after acquiring an additional 48,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total value of $2,727,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,687,893.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 10,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.26, for a total transaction of $4,680,438.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,453,218.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,063 shares of company stock valued at $14,233,507. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $386.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $429.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $434.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $518.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 26.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.