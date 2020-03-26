Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 640.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,042,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901,336 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.57% of Safehold worth $41,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Safehold by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 25.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $622,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,211,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,277,333. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 344,900 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,249 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.76 and a beta of 0.02. Safehold Inc has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $66.70.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.07). Safehold had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $29.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Safehold Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.66%.

Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

