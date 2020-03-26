SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 59,153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of SandRidge Energy worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,415 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 15,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 38.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,080 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 18,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of SandRidge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

SandRidge Energy stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. SandRidge Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 168.38%. The firm had revenue of $59.85 million for the quarter.

SandRidge Energy Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.