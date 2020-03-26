Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Liberum Capital

Sanne Group (LON:SNN) was upgraded by Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a GBX 630 ($8.29) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 650 ($8.55). Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sanne Group to a “sector performer” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 700 ($9.21) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Sanne Group from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. HSBC cut Sanne Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 645 ($8.48) to GBX 675 ($8.88) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) price objective on shares of Sanne Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 679.29 ($8.94).

LON:SNN opened at GBX 538 ($7.08) on Tuesday. Sanne Group has a 52 week low of GBX 474.45 ($6.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 762 ($10.02). The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.36 million and a PE ratio of 59.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 575.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 593.28.

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

