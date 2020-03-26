Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its stake in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,788 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.79. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.35.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.70 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

