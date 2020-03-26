Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,382 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.49% of Service Co. International worth $41,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,835,000 after purchasing an additional 566,914 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Service Co. International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 286,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

In related news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 55,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $2,872,608.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John H. Faulk sold 43,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $2,252,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,655.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 405,672 shares of company stock worth $20,835,403. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SCI opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.27. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $52.89. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.06). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $850.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

