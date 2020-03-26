SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Stock Holdings Cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138,461 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of SL Green Realty worth $43,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLG. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SL Green Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). The business had revenue of $218.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 21.83%. Analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

