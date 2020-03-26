Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 163,996 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 11,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $38,353.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 246,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,304.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,764 shares of company stock worth $123,463. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

SPPI stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $265.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.25. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The firm’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley cut their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

