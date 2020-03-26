Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its stake in Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,002 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Standex Int’l were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Standex Int’l by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 812,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,458,000 after buying an additional 78,550 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Standex Int’l by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 288,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,932,000 after buying an additional 59,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Standex Int’l by 3,379.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 43,258 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Standex Int’l by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Standex Int’l by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after buying an additional 36,952 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SXI. TheStreet cut shares of Standex Int’l from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

NYSE SXI opened at $42.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.46. Standex Int’l Corp. has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.26.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.98 million. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Standex Int’l Corp. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Standex Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

About Standex Int’l

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

