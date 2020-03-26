Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report released on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $9.62 on Thursday. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 81,732 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $640,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Rodney Whitwell sold 15,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. O’toole acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,999 shares in the company, valued at $523,148.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

