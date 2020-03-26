Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) PT Lowered to GBX 770 at Goldman Sachs Group

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) had its price objective decreased by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 770 ($10.13) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TATE has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.47) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Tate & Lyle to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Investec downgraded Tate & Lyle to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 739.29 ($9.72).

Shares of Tate & Lyle stock opened at GBX 597.40 ($7.86) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 709.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 729.01. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of GBX 493.83 ($6.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 811.40 ($10.67). The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

