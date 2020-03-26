Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Cut by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,627,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 2.6% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Tesla were worth $680,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Tesla by 253.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Tesla by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Tesla from $710.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $800.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tesla from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $470.85.

Shares of TSLA opened at $539.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $688.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.26. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $968.99. The stock has a market cap of $97.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.36, a P/E/G ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total transaction of $854,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,052.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,723.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,536 shares of company stock worth $75,305,782 over the last ninety days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

