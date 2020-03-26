Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,653 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $3,765,934.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,636.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $2,452,000.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,506.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from to in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.45.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $99.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.