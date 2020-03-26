Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UI. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 830.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Shares of UI stock opened at $141.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.16. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.22 and a 12 month high of $199.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 592.27% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $308.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Ubiquiti’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.13, for a total transaction of $228,301.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 86.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UI shares. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.