ValuEngine Downgrades Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to Sell

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.70. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dale Gibbons bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 218,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,165,307. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. D. V. M. Nave bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 249,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,240,110.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,500 shares of company stock worth $575,525 and have sold 43,805 shares worth $2,475,150. 7.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,327,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,548,000 after buying an additional 1,028,326 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,121,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,943,000 after purchasing an additional 181,730 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,582,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after purchasing an additional 29,705 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,496,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,328,000 after purchasing an additional 593,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,312,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,830,000 after purchasing an additional 576,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

