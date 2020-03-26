Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by BCJ Capital Management LLC

BCJ Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 183,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after buying an additional 19,122 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 96,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $67.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.23. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86.

