Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.75 price objective on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 106.16% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC raised Victoria Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FTMNF opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.50. Victoria Gold has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

About Victoria Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

