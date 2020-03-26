Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,010 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 383,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 36,483 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 916,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 34,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 593,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 138,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.68. Vistra Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 6,940 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $101,393.40. Also, CFO David A. Campbell bought 20,000 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 46,940 shares of company stock worth $605,993. 14.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

