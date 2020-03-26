Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) to Hold

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auryn Resources Inc. is a mining exploration, acquisition and development company. Its project primarily includes the Committee Bay and Gibson MacQuoid gold projects located in Nunavut, the Homestake Ridge gold project in British Columbia and a portfolio of gold projects in southern Peru, through Corisur Peru SAC. Auryn Resources Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AUG opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. Auryn Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Auryn Resources stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,299,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,969 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.36% of Auryn Resources worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

