Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) to “Hold”

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

Get ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

ABR opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $475.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $81.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.20 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 42.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH news, EVP Der Reis Dennis Van bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 121,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,006.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melvin F. Lazar bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $193,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 54,026 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 23.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 257.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 237,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 171,181 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 47.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 292,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 93,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (ABR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.