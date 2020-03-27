19,779 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Bought by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. DZ Bank lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.49.

Shares of F stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.63, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,130.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $53,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,000 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

