2,075 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

VUG stock opened at $158.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.43. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

