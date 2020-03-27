3,400 Shares in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Acquired by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,942,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,471,000 after acquiring an additional 446,736 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,820,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,837,000 after acquiring an additional 186,837 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,533,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,742,000 after acquiring an additional 405,937 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,692,000 after acquiring an additional 28,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PKG. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.79.

In related news, Director Robert C. Lyons bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,808.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $87.27 on Friday. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12-month low of $71.05 and a 12-month high of $114.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.42.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

