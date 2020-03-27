3,734,188 Shares in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,734,188 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,930,000. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.31% of Bank of Nova Scotia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 521.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BNS. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

NYSE BNS opened at $41.40 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average of $54.58. The firm has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.49. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6772 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.