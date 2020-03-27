407,200 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 407,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,934,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.38.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.