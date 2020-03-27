ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) Price Target Cut to $149.00

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABMD. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.17.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $145.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60. ABIOMED has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $293.44.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABIOMED will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABIOMED during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 326.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 638.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.