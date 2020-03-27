Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) CEO Leone D. Patterson Sells 39,526 Shares of Stock

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 39,526 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $401,979.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,252.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $963.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 9.06. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ADVM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.