Advfn (LON:AFN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Advfn (LON:AFN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.56) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON AFN opened at GBX 12 ($0.16) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. Advfn has a 1-year low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 36.15 ($0.48). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.92.

Advfn Company Profile

ADVFN plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information primarily through the Internet and research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It also develops and exploits ancillary Internet sites; and operates an Internet dating Website, and an IPO information Website, as well as provides office services.

