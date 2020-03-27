Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Outperform

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$6.25 target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$7.00. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.07% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on Alacer Gold from C$7.15 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Alacer Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE ASR opened at C$4.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 12.51. Alacer Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.65, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.07.

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$206.59 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alacer Gold will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Alacer Gold

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Alacer Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alacer Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.