Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) CEO Richard F. Pops Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) CEO Richard F. Pops sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $1,077,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,094 shares in the company, valued at $11,977,589.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.56. Alkermes Plc has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.45 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 16.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes Plc will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Alkermes by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alkermes by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Alkermes by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.69.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

