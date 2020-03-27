Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $202.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 89.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on AYX. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.85.

AYX stock opened at $92.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 243.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.80 and its 200 day moving average is $114.03. Alteryx has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $160.11.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. Alteryx had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Research analysts predict that Alteryx will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $147,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $167,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 491,313 shares of company stock worth $69,050,524. Insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $2,126,000. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in Alteryx by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Alteryx by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alteryx by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in Alteryx by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

