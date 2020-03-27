Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Boosted by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,460,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $530,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $3,265,410,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Analog Devices by 861,877.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,077,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,347 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 389.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 836,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,451,000 after acquiring an additional 665,902 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 438.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 751,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,965,000 after acquiring an additional 612,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $64,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,434,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,484.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,843 shares of company stock worth $5,623,586 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $92.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.68.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.