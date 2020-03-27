Analyzing Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) and SINO LD LTD/S (NYSE:SNLAY)

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) and SINO LD LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Eastgroup Properties and SINO LD LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastgroup Properties 36.71% 11.45% 5.16% SINO LD LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Eastgroup Properties and SINO LD LTD/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastgroup Properties 0 4 1 0 2.20 SINO LD LTD/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eastgroup Properties currently has a consensus price target of $131.40, indicating a potential upside of 26.90%. Given Eastgroup Properties’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eastgroup Properties is more favorable than SINO LD LTD/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.6% of Eastgroup Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Eastgroup Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Eastgroup Properties has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SINO LD LTD/S has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Eastgroup Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. SINO LD LTD/S pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Eastgroup Properties pays out 60.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eastgroup Properties has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Eastgroup Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eastgroup Properties and SINO LD LTD/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastgroup Properties $331.39 million 12.16 $121.66 million $4.98 20.79 SINO LD LTD/S $1.37 billion 6.00 $1.79 billion N/A N/A

SINO LD LTD/S has higher revenue and earnings than Eastgroup Properties.

Summary

Eastgroup Properties beats SINO LD LTD/S on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 50,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 41.7 million square feet.

About SINO LD LTD/S

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates in six divisions: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office/retail buildings, industrial buildings, car parks, hotels, and residential buildings. It also provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, notes issue, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, share investment, living, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. As of June 30, 2018, the company had a land bank of approximately 21.9 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. The company is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Sino Land Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

