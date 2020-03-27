Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:AMCI) Major Shareholder Sells $2,525,000.00 in Stock

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:AMCI) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $2,525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ AMCI opened at $10.12 on Friday. Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.23.

About Andina Acquisition Corp. III

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to have a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

