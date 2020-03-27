Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) PT Lowered to GBX 2,500

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.75% from the stock’s previous close.

ABF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,960 ($38.94) to GBX 2,530 ($33.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,260 ($29.73) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,789.55 ($36.69).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

ABF opened at GBX 1,897.50 ($24.96) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,257 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,397.20. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,554 ($20.44) and a one year high of GBX 2,730 ($35.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.82.

In other news, insider Graham Allan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($29.87) per share, with a total value of £45,420 ($59,747.43).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.