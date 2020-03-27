Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director William J. Flynn Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director William J. Flynn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $496,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 108,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,930.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.30. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $747.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.