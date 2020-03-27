Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$11.75 at CIBC

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$11.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APR.UN. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.63.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$7.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.09. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52 week low of C$6.00 and a 52 week high of C$12.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.09 million and a PE ratio of 42.37.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.