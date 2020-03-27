Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Lowered to C$9.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on APR.UN. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.63.

TSE APR.UN opened at C$7.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$6.00 and a 12-month high of C$12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.09 million and a P/E ratio of 42.37.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

