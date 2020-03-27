Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Set at C$9.00 by Raymond James

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) received a C$9.00 price objective from analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on APR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.63.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

APR.UN opened at C$7.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.01. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a one year low of C$6.00 and a one year high of C$12.89.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.