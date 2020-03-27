Baader Bank Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €19.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €19.00 ($22.09) target price from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 24.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €47.06 ($54.72).

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €25.06 ($29.14) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 8.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of €41.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €27.93 ($32.48) and a 52-week high of €65.18 ($75.79).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

