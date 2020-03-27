Baader Bank Reiterates €590.00 Price Target for Rational (FRA:RAA)

Baader Bank set a €590.00 ($686.05) target price on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

RAA has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €545.00 ($633.72) price objective on Rational and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €500.00 ($581.40) price objective on Rational and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €565.00 ($656.98) price objective on Rational and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €460.00 ($534.88) price objective on Rational and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rational in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rational currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €569.20 ($661.86).

FRA:RAA opened at €490.40 ($570.23) on Tuesday. Rational has a 52 week low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 52 week high of €595.02 ($691.88). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €589.40 and its 200-day moving average price is €661.19.

Rational Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

